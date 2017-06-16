Festival-goers, it’s nearly time - Glastonbury is almost upon us. The biggest event in British music will take place from Wednesday (21 June) and while anyone going should have done most of their preparations by now, there are probably still some questions that need answering.

VisitBritain/Jon Spaull via Getty Images

And while we can’t help with your packing or trolley worries, responding to random queries is where we can be of some use. So, before you retrieve your backpack from the cupboard, check out everything you need to know about this year’s event… When is it? This one’s easy - the festival takes place from Wednesday 21 to Monday 25 June. Who is performing? This year’s headliners are (in this order) Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran. As always though, there are plenty of other acts on the bill, including everyone from Boy Better Know and The xx to Katy Perry and Busted. See the full line-up here.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Who’s playing the Sunday Legends’ Slot? This year, the duty falls to the Bee Gee’s Barry Gibb. Where’s this year’s map? Ah, the map. Literally the only item as important as your ticket is a map of the humongous Worthy Farm site. The guides handed out for free at the gates including a copy, but familiarise yourself with it before you go here. What’s the weather going to be like? Now, we don’t want to speak too soon but… It’s looking good. Obviously this could all change very quickly, but right now the meteorologists are predicting a rain-free weekend(!!),with highs of 23°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Matt Cardy via Getty Images Fingers crossed, things shouldn't get this muddy

Will there be any special guests? It wouldn’t be Glastonbury without a surprise or two but, obviously, if we could tell you them now then the ‘surprise’ element would be totally ruined wouldn’t it? A quick scan through the line-up page reveals lots of sets still to be announced, and once at the festival, keep an eye on the electronic screens as they sometimes reveal unexpected acts coming up. The lovely people at the BBC Introducing are also expected to continue giving everyone a heads-up by writing each of their special guests - usually one per day - on the wooden boards outside the tent. What about secret areas? It’s not just secret sets that Glastonbury-goers can be surprised by, as there are also a number of discoveries to be made on the site itself. The Rabbit Hole is a good place to start - and you’ll find hints on how to get in there in the programme - before tackling the elusive Underground Piano Bar. After five years of going, we *think* we know where to head this time, so yeah. That’s how tough it is to locate.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

Is Jeremy Corbyn actually going to be there? In short: Yes. After pulling out at the last minute in 2016, Jeremy has put Glastonbury in his diary again and will be part of a talk on the Left Field on the Saturday morning. He’ll then stick around and introduce Run The Jewels on the Pyramid stage later in the day. What about extra security measures? In light of recent events in London and Manchester, bosses have announced plans for additional checks, so be prepared to queue for slightly longer than usual. They’re asking ticket-holders to affix luggage labels to all bags and there will also be separate queues for those with large trolleys. See all the extra advice here. What is the theme at Shangri-La? The famous naughty corner is reborn each year and for 2017, the Afterlife Heaven and Hell are making way for Environ-Mental, which will see a Truth Stage in the place of 2016’s Hell one. Follow HuffPost UK’s coverage of Glastonbury 2017 here.