A Tory council has come under fire over “awful” posters urging the public not to give money to rough sleepers because they might be fakes. The poster, created by Gloucester City Council, reads: “Are you really helping homeless people? “In some cases, the people you see sleeping rough are not homeless. They are in accomodation, receiving support and benefits.” Sharing a photo of a homeless man begging for change, the notice continues: “Think before you give - change is more than coins.”

This is an awful advert. Streetlink is really important, but making people suspicious of homeless people is horrible. This framing is all wrong and undermines the care we need for people sleeping rough pic.twitter.com/MpVHWLTCiV — Fran Boait (@fran4gloucester) January 12, 2018

Instead, the council calls on people to help the homeless by contacting charity StreetLink, or by donating money to an organisation. The poster sparked a furious response from the Gloucester branch of the Labour party, who accused the council of demonising rough sleepers. “We are absolutely disgusted by these posters and the Tories should be ashamed they have allowed them to go up,” Labour group leader Terry Pullen and prospective Labour parliamentary candidate Fran Boait said in a joint statement. “Clearly the nasty party is alive and kicking In Gloucester,” they continued. “The posters imply that most homeless people are not genuine but trying to con people out of money.

PA Wire/PA Images Gloucester Labour called the poster 'shameful'

“This is shameful and effectively demonises one of the most vulnerable groups of people in our society who need our kindness and care. “We call upon Gloucester City Council to immediately withdraw these posters.” Members of the public also hit back at the notice, calling it “disgusting”. Matthew Knight, who works for Elim Housing Association and helps homeless people in hospital find accommodation, told Gloucester Live he was “disgusted” by the posters. “I just think it stigmatises all homeless people,” he said. “It insinuates everybody who is begging is not homeless and they are begging because they want money for drugs and alcohol. “More and more over the last couple of years in Gloucester the homeless are being looked down upon by loads of people. “Everyone is only two pay checks away from homelessness themselves.” Writing on Facebook, a woman named Susan Cummins said: “The poster should be headed - Gloucester City Council: are you really helping the homeless? The rest of the text could be deleted and replaced with NO.” Janey Read added: “I’m so angry Gloucester Council. Your poster is demonising the most marginalised people who are already left in the cold to perish.”

It's a deliberately confusing message. Conflating begging with homelessness is tantamount to the "scrounger" rhetoric that has been promoted since 2010 — Mark Wallace (@MarkWallaceGlos) January 12, 2018