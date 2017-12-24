‘Gogglebox’ star June Bernicoff has led the tributes to her husband Leon Bernicoff, following his death on Saturday.
The sad news was announced on Channel 4’s Twitter account, stating that the 83-year-old died in hospital after a short period of illness.
His wife June, who along with Leon was one of the original ‘Gogglebox’ stars, took to Twitter on Saturday to thank fans for their messages.
She wrote: “Thank you folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!”
Other ‘Gogglebox’ stars also shared messages on Twitter.
Other stars from the world of music, TV and sport also paid tribute...
It’s been confirmed that Gogglebox’s Christmas special, featuring some of the show’s best bits from 2017, will still be aired on Channel 4.
The two-hour show – which features Leon as well as some of the highlights from other cast members over the past year, is on at 9pm tonight (Christmas Eve).