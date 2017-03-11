As well as offering up their opinions on the week’s telly, we also get a glimpse into the lives of the the stars of ‘Gogglebox’.

But we have a feeling one star of the Channel 4 show wishes the cameras weren’t switched on when he made a howler of a gaffe during Friday’s (10 March) episode.

Ralf Woerdenweber was caught on camera watering his wife Viv’s plants - only thing is, they’re actually plastic.