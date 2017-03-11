As well as offering up their opinions on the week’s telly, we also get a glimpse into the lives of the the stars of ‘Gogglebox’.
But we have a feeling one star of the Channel 4 show wishes the cameras weren’t switched on when he made a howler of a gaffe during Friday’s (10 March) episode.
Ralf Woerdenweber was caught on camera watering his wife Viv’s plants - only thing is, they’re actually plastic.
Oh dear.
German-born Ralf was seen leaning over the back of the sofa, to give the plants a ‘much-needed’ drink of water.
Turning to his wife, he said: “Why are you looking at me as if I’ve got two heads? You never give the plants any water.”
She replied: “No, because they’re plastic.”
It didn’t take long for fans of the show to take to Twitter...
Meanwhile, Scarlett Moffatt has spoken out about being axed from ‘Gogglebox’ along with the rest of her family, admitting she’s “gutted” by the decision.
The 26-year-old took to Twitter to confirm she won’t be returning to the show - and neither will her mum Betty, dad Mark or little sister Ava.