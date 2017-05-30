Why Golden Freckles Are The New Beauty Mark Of 2017

For many beauty aficionados out there the sun’s arrival this summer will be accompanied by the appearance of a smattering of beautiful freckles.

As glitter continues to storm summer trend forecasts, metallic and oh-so-shiny temporary freckle tattoos are proving to be the beauty mark of 2017.

With their delicate appearance and subtle shimmery shine, we’re certain golden freckles will be on show at every festival across Europe in the coming months.