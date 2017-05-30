All Sections
    30/05/2017 15:19 BST

    Why Golden Freckles Are The New Beauty Mark Of 2017

    The girl with the golden touch ✨

    For many beauty aficionados out there the sun’s arrival this summer will be accompanied by the appearance of a smattering of beautiful freckles. 

    As glitter continues to storm summer trend forecasts, metallic and oh-so-shiny temporary freckle tattoos are proving to be the beauty mark of 2017. 

    With their delicate appearance and subtle shimmery shine, we’re certain golden freckles will be on show at every festival across Europe in the coming months.  

    People have taken to Instagram to show exactly how they’re styling the metallic makeup, with many turning to Mr. Kate - a brand founded by Kate Albrecht, for their foil freckles. 

    Scroll down to take a look at the ways in which this Instagram-worthy trend is being paired with inspirational ensembles and ‘dos. 

    Ready for the day with my #goldenfreckles IM OBSESSED. This is the new make up

    A post shared by Lauren Burke (@laurenburke901) on

    This is the death of all tears for you. 🖤 🖤🖤 #facepaint #artistsoninstagram

    A post shared by Kallen Mikel S. (@_kallenmikel) on

    Its not too late to catch the latest #blackvswhite look today on #boldbrightbeauty, but for now, a tutorial on DIY #GoldenFreckles 1. Get a nude or golden liquid lipstick. I used #foiledlove by @katvond. If you can't find that one, get a nude liquid lipstick by her or @lasplashcosmetics and add gold or silver makeup pigment or sparkles to it. This will help them look irradescent. 2. Take a pen, or pointed tweezers and dip it into the lipstick mix. I removed some lipstick with the applicator, and smudged it on a mixing plate, (like jelly on a platte! 😊) 3. Then begin making dots on your face, I started with three dots in one row, and then skipped to the next, and made it so that, that row of dots fell In-between the ones above. Repeat on both sides and Voila! #mrkate #freckleface #facemakeup #boldbrightbeauty Photo: @krysdianephoto

    A post shared by Montrelle Green (@boldbrightbeauty1) on

