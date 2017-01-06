Golden Globes fashion is up there with the best of ‘em - and with 2017’s award ceremony looming, what better time to take a look back at yesteryear’s outfits.

Over the years, the Golden Globes red carpet has played host to some of the most iconic celebrity dresses Of. All. Time. (even if we’re only just appreciating their true glory).

From Lara Flynn Boyle proving she isn’t afraid to take sartorial risks, even if that means making it onto the largest number of worst-dressed lists ever, to Jennifer Lopez singlehandedly reviving the nearly-naked dress trend, here are 15 looks we’ll never forget:

Kate Moss in 1995 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie in 1999 Ron Davis via Getty Images

Kate Hudson in 2002 Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Lara Flynn Boyle in 2003 SGranitz via Getty Images

Charlize Theron in 2004 Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker in 2004 J. Vespa via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman in 2005 Frank Trapper via Getty Images

Naomi Watts in 2005 Fred Prouser / Reuters

Scarlett Johansson in 2006 J. Vespa via Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon in 2007 S. Granitz via Getty Images

Natalie Portman in 2011 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez in 2013 Jason Merritt via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence in 2014 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o in 2015 Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 2016 Jason Merritt via Getty Images

Also on HuffPost In Defense Of The Golden Globes' Worst Dressed In Defense Of The Golden Globes' Worst Dressed 1 of 9 1. Katy Perry (Prada) Was Katy Perry’s Bumpit and pink tribute to our best clubbing years a tad controversial? Yes — to anyone who opposes fun. The thing about red carpets is that they’re boring. We golf clap at "in" tones and large skirts and we pretend that if given the chance, we wouldn’t seize our inner Katy Perry and dress like our crush was probably going to be at the bar tonight, so we should 100 per cent bring it. So in that moment, I swear we were Katy Perry. Infinite. Thirsty for hair volume. Ready to dance. Wearing pink. Bless us everyone. Share this slide: George Pimentel via Getty Images