Golden Globes Red Carpet: 15 Dresses That Were Nothing Short Of Iconic

06/01/2017 16:18
Rosy Cherrington Style Writer, The Huffington Post UK

Golden Globes fashion is up there with the best of ‘em - and with 2017’s award ceremony looming, what better time to take a look back at yesteryear’s outfits.

Over the years, the Golden Globes red carpet has played host to some of the most iconic celebrity dresses Of. All. Time. (even if we’re only just appreciating their true glory).

From Lara Flynn Boyle proving she isn’t afraid to take sartorial risks, even if that means making it onto the largest number of worst-dressed lists ever, to Jennifer Lopez singlehandedly reviving the nearly-naked dress trend, here are 15 looks we’ll never forget:

  • Kate Moss in 1995
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Angelina Jolie in 1999
    Ron Davis via Getty Images
  • Kate Hudson in 2002
    Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
  • Lara Flynn Boyle in 2003
    SGranitz via Getty Images
  • Charlize Theron in 2004
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Sarah Jessica Parker in 2004
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
  • Nicole Kidman in 2005
    Frank Trapper via Getty Images
  • Naomi Watts in 2005
    Fred Prouser / Reuters
  • Scarlett Johansson in 2006
    J. Vespa via Getty Images
  • Reese Witherspoon in 2007
    S. Granitz via Getty Images
  • Natalie Portman in 2011
    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lopez in 2013
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images
  • Jennifer Lawrence in 2014
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Lupita Nyong'o in 2015
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in 2016
    Jason Merritt via Getty Images

