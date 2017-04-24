‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte Hawkins has opened up about sharing a studio with Piers Morgan, revealing the rather surprising news that he’s even more outspoken in real life.

Yes, she’s disclosed that Piers actually holds back when he’s on the air, insisting that what we see every morning is actually a scaled-back version of the controversial TV personality.

Speaking at the ‘Good Morning Britain’ Health Star Awards about working with the outspoken pair, Charlotte - who has been with ‘GMB’ since its relaunch in 2015 - told HuffPost UK: “Piers is even more outrageously outspoken off camera than he is on camera, so you can just imagine some of the things he says.

“Believe it or not, I know you find it hard to believe, but he does hold back on air. [Viewers] see the edited version, the toned-down version.”