Susanna Reid apologised to ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers during Wednesday’s (21 June) show, after technical issues briefly brought it off the air. The daytime presenter was discussing the impending Queen’s speech with co-host Piers Morgan, when suddenly the live show briefly vanished, and a black timing graphic appeared in its place.

Normal service quickly resumed, with Susanna issuing an apology, only for the same thing to happen again moments later. Following this, the visuals dipped completely, with an ITV test card airing in its place, though the voices of Susanna and Piers could still be heard in the ‘GMB’ studio, explaining exactly what was going on behind the scenes. Susanna was heard telling viewers: “Apparently you’re seeing things on your television that we are not intending to go out on air.

ITV

“This is because apparently, the technical equipment at Chiswick in London at our transmission centre is overheating. “Now I don’t know if that is a direct result of the very hot weather, but it is meaning that things are being put on air that we are not intending… it’s not always us! We can’t tell here in the studio we’re just carrying on as usual.” Piers then interjected: “Basically, we’ve lost complete control and anything could happen. Now I don’t know about you, but I think that is probably very watchable television. “Get yourself a cup of tea and enjoy the ride because we have no idea what’s happening next.”

For once, the things happening on GMB out of our control isn't the fault of @piersmorgan... it's the heat! pic.twitter.com/fBVL4OTHhO — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 21, 2017

Piers later posted a similar comment on his Twitter page, commenting that the overheating had caused “chaos” behind the scenes.

So...to all those asking.. ITV's tech equipment is apparently overheating & causing chaos with @GMB transmission. Apologies. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 21, 2017