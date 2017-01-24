Piers Morgan has hit back at Ewan McGregor , after he cancelled an interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’ at the last minute on Tuesday (24 January), after discovering who would be conducting it.

As you’d expect, presenter Piers has been swift in his reply, explaining the situation before making a series of accusations about Ewan.

Speaking of the actor’s arrival at the ‘GMB’ studios, he writes in his MailOnline column: “They [Ewan and his entourage] were all escorted to the green room, where an argument then started with our editorial team because McGregor apparently hadn’t realized I was going to be involved with the interview.

“He refused point blank to do it unless I was removed and it was performed by my co-host Susanna Reid.

“This demand was denied, as were further demands for the interview to be severely shortened and to be restricted purely to talk about his new movie, ‘T2 Trainspotting’.

“So, enraged that he couldn’t do the interview on the terms he wanted, McGregor left.”