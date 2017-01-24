Piers Morgan has hit back at Ewan McGregor, after he cancelled an interview on ‘Good Morning Britain’ at the last minute on Tuesday (24 January), after discovering who would be conducting it.
The actor took to Twitter to tell fans he wouldn’t be appearing on the daytime show as planned, citing Piers’ controversial comments on the weekend’s women’s marches as his reason.
As you’d expect, presenter Piers has been swift in his reply, explaining the situation before making a series of accusations about Ewan.
Speaking of the actor’s arrival at the ‘GMB’ studios, he writes in his MailOnline column: “They [Ewan and his entourage] were all escorted to the green room, where an argument then started with our editorial team because McGregor apparently hadn’t realized I was going to be involved with the interview.
“He refused point blank to do it unless I was removed and it was performed by my co-host Susanna Reid.
“This demand was denied, as were further demands for the interview to be severely shortened and to be restricted purely to talk about his new movie, ‘T2 Trainspotting’.
“So, enraged that he couldn’t do the interview on the terms he wanted, McGregor left.”
He adds that the first he learnt of Ewan’s decision was when he checked Twitter during a commercial break.
The former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge went on to make a series of controversial comments, highlighting positive statements Ewan has previously made about director Roman Polanski.
He adds: “Had we done the interview, I might have asked him how his heroic support for women justified him working for director Roman Polanski, a self-confessed and convicted child abuser, on the film, ‘The Ghostwriter’.”
Meanwhile, debates over Ewan’s decision have been ongoing on Twitter, and while Sir Patrick Stewart has praised the actor, Susanna Reid has defended herself, against those who have said she doesn’t do enough to challenge her co-presenter.