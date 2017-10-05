Google’s biggest story of its press conference was clear the Pixel 2 smartphone.

However, it was the product they showed off after the Pixel 2 that really stole the show with something pretty astonishing.

Google unveiled Pixel Buds, a pair of wireless headphones that when paired with the Pixel 2 can translate between 40 languages almost instantly.

Now we highly recommend that you watch the video at the top to see this in action because simply describing it doesn’t really do it justice.

Google

During the presentation, a Google employee came on stage and started talking to the presenter in Swedish.

Pixel 2 then instantly translated that into English and relayed it to the presenter.

What’s really impressive is that he could then respond in English, the phone would then translate that and send the Swedish version to her ears almost instantly.

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE via Getty Images

Of course it’s important to highlight that this was a very controlled test environment, but with Google’s translation software coming on leaps and bounds this is probably a pretty accurate portrayal of how it could work.

There is of course, a downside. Google’s trick up its sleeve will only work if you have the new Pixel Buds and the new Pixel 2 smartphone.