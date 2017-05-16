Gordon Ramsay Has No Time For Unicorn Food Trends

Gordon Ramsay has aired his feelings about unicorn food and it’s unsurprisingly brutal.
The chef, who is known for his blunt remarks and take downs, was asked by PopSugar what his thoughts were on the trend.
He simply responded: “Unicorns are meant for children’s tales, not food. Period.”
Ooh burn.
For those who have been living under a rock, the unicorn food trend involves taking everyday food items and upgrading them using pastel food colouring and edible sparkles - basically any food embellishments you’d associate with the mythical beasts.
The most recent food item to take the world by storm is the Unicorn Frappuccino from Starbucks.
You can also get unicorn bagels...
Unicorn popcorn...
Milkshakes...
Ice creams...
And unicorn toast.
For the past few months, Ramsay - who rose to fame after appearing on TV shows ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘The F Word’ - has also been reviewing people’s meals on Twitter with no holds barred.
He said he started replying to fans after they kept tagging him in photos of their food pictures that they thought were amazing but in reality “were terrible”.
“I’ve always given out a lot of tough love on TV, so I figured the Twitterverse was prepared for it,” he told PopSugar.
“Now, if everyone could just cook properly I wouldn’t have a problem.”
Moral of the story? No one is safe from Ramsay’s wrath.