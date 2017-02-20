All Sections
    20/02/2017 11:32 GMT | Updated 20/02/2017 14:36 GMT

    Gordon Ramsay Is Reviewing People's Cooking Attempts On Twitter And He's Being Harsh AF

    Ouch.

    Everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsay is reviewing people’s meals on Twitter and let’s just say he isn’t holding back.

    The multi-Michelin starred chef is known for his brutal take downs and pithy one-liners, reaching global notoriety with TV shows such as ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ and ‘The F Word’.

    Now, he’s got his sights set on the culinary exploits of people on Twitter, and no one is safe from the firing line.

    Here are just a handful of the harsh (but always hilarious) reviews of people’s cooking attempts.

    Never change, Gordon. 😂

