Got A Cold? Your Symptoms Will Be Worse If You're Lonely

We don’t know about you, but when we’re feeling under the weather the last thing we want to do is go out and try to be sociable, instead we’ll stay tucked up in bed with only Netflix for company.

But new research has found that seeing your friends will actually make you feel better when you have a cold, and being lonely is likely to make things worse.

It has long been known that marriage boosts cancer patient’s chances of survival, but nothing had been done to look at how our social circles affect short-term illnesses like the common cold.