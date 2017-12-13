Government Could Help Save 97 Million Lives By Supporting UN Health Goals, MPs Say

The UK government could help save millions of lives across the world if it commits to a UN health strategy, MPs say.

The G20 Health and Development Partnership met in Parliament for the first time this week to agree its strategy to push global health up on the G20 agenda, and convince governments and treasuries around the world to make global health a core economic issue.

Diplomats from Argentina, Germany, Italy, Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey and Japan met MPs, Foreign Office staff and Lords to assess how best to meet the UN’s target of saving up to 97 million lives in low and middle-income countries by generating new spending on global health challenges and pushing its agenda worldwide.

Labour MP Stephen Twigg, chair of the international development select committee, said: “If the G20 can agree to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, up to 97 million lives might be saved by tackling serious diseases.