Government Should Consider Taking Control Of Kensington And Chelsea Council, Says Labour

The government should consider taking direct control of Kensington and Chelsea council to deal with the “chaos” that has engulfed the handling of its response to the Grenfell Tower fire, Labour has said.

Nicholas Paget-Brown, the Conservative leader of the council, is under pressure to quit after he shut down its first cabinet meeting since the fire after he was forced to allow journalists to watch proceedings.

As a sign of how the Kensington and Chelsea has required external help to cope with the tragedy that cost the lives of at least 80 people, HuffPost understands around 130 staff from neighbouring Brent council have been sent to help with the relief effort in the borough.

The Brent officials have been providing cross council support and include social workers, administration and emergency planning staff.