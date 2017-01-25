Tim Gartside, head of Altrincham Grammar School for Boys, said he was considering asking parents for voluntary contributions - as are many of his colleagues.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have a choice, I suppose. Either reduce the curriculum, increase the class size or go to parents and say we need to ask you for a contribution in order to be able to make the school operate as it has done before.”

Education Secretary Justine Greening announced the new national funding formula in December, which will target schools with additional needs such as deprivation.

It is estimated that the changes, to be introduced between 2018 and 2019, will mean more than 10,000 schools gain funding.

But unions have warned that 98% of schools will face a real-term reduction, with an average loss of £477 per secondary school student.

The GSHA has calculated that almost two-thirds (63%) of grammar schools will lose money, adding that the majority already receive less funding than is considered viable to run a school.