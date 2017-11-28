All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Grammy Awards 2018 Nominations: Ed Sheeran, Coldplay And Gorillaz Lead The British Charge Alongside Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Lorde And Jay-Z

    🏆🏆🏆

    28/11/2017 14:21 GMT

    This year’s Grammy Awards nominations have been revealed ahead of next January’s ceremony.

    Now in its 60th year, the Grammys are the biggest night in the American music industry calendar, and will see some of the biggest artists in the world gather at Madison Square Garden in New York on January 29th for the ceremony.

    Despite being dominated by US acts, this year’s nominations include a good showing for British artists, with Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Gorillaz all nominated.

    Elsewhere, US acts Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Bruno Mars and Kesha all received several nods.

    The nominations in the main categories are: 

    Album Of The Year:

    “Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

    4:44 — Jay-Z

    DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

    Melodrama — Lorde

    24K Magic — Bruno Mars

    Song Of The Year:

    “Despacito” — Ramón Ayala, Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Erika Ender, Luis Fonsi & Marty James Garton, songwriters (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

    “4:44” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

    “Issues” — Benny Blanco, Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Julia Michaels & Justin Drew Tranter, songwriters (Julia Michaels)

    “1-800-273-8255” — Alessia Caracciolo, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, Arjun Ivatury & Khalid Robinson, songwriters (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

    “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

    Best New Artist:

    Alessia Cara

    Khalid

    Lil Uzi Vert

    Julia Michaels

    SZA

    Best Pop Solo Performance:

    “Love So Soft” — Kelly Clarkson

    “Praying” — Kesha

    “Million Reasons” — Lady Gaga

    “What About Us” — P!nk

    “Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

    “Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

    “Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

    “Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

    “Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

    “Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

    Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

    Triplicate — Bob Dylan

    In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

    Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

    Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

    Best Pop Vocal Album:

    Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

    Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

    Evolve — Imagine Dragons

    Rainbow — Kesha

    Joanne — Lady Gaga

    ÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

    Best Dance Recording:

    “Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

    “Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

    “Andromeda” — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

    “Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

    “Line Of Sight” — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

    Best Dance/Electronic Album:

    Migration — Bonobo

    3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

    Mura Masa — Mura Masa

    A Moment Apart — Odesza

    What Now — Sylvan Esso

    Best Rock Performance:

    “You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

    “The Promise” — Chris Cornell

    “Run” — Foo Fighters

    “No Good” — Kaleo

    “Go To War” — Nothing More

    Best Rock Song:

    “Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

    “Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

    “Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

    “Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

    “The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

    Best Rock Album:

    Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

    Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

    The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

    Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

    A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

    Best Alternative Music Album:

    Everything Now — Arcade Fire

    Humanz — Gorillaz

    American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

    Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

    Sleep Well Beast — The National

    Best R&B Performance:

    “Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

    “Distraction” — Kehlani

    “High” — Ledisi

    “That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

    “The Weekend” — SZA

    Best Traditional R&B Performance:

    “Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

    “Redbone” — Childish Gambino

    “What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

    “All The Way” — Ledisi

    “Still” — Mali Music

    Best R&B Song:

    “First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

    “Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

    “Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

    “Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

    “That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

    Best Urban Contemporary Album:

    Free 6LACK — 6LACK

    “Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

    American Teen — Khalid

    Ctrl — SZA

    Starboy — The Weeknd

    Best R&B Album:

    Freudian — Daniel Caesar

    Let Love Rule — Ledisi

    24K Magic — Bruno Mars

    Gumbo — PJ Morton

    Feel The Real –Musiq Soulchild

    Best Rap Performance:

    “Bounce Back” — Big Sean

    “Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

    “4:44” — Jay-Z

    “HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

    “Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

    Best Rap/Sung Performance:

    “PRBLMS” — 6LACK

    “Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

    “Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

    “LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

    “Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

    Best Rap Song:

    “Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

    “Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer,

    songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

    “HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

    “Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

    “The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

    Best Rap Album:

    4:44 — Jay-Z

    DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

    Culture — Migos

    Laila’s Wisdom — Rapsody

    Flower Boy — Tyler, The Creator

    Best Music Video:

    “Up All Night” — Beck

    “Makeba” — Jain

    “The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

    “Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

    “1-800-273-8255” — Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

    Best Music Film:

    “One More Time With Feeling” — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

    “Long Strange Trip” — (The Grateful Dead)

    The Defiant Ones — (Various Artists)

    “Soundbreaking” — (Various Artists)

    Two Trains Runnin’ — (Various Artists)

     

    British music fans can watch the 60th Grammy Awards on 4Music at 7pm on 29 January 2018 as well as on the Box Plus app.

    25 Most Memorable Grammys Performances
    MORE:Lady GagaEd SheeranGrammys awards seasonJay-ZcoldplayKendrick LamarGorillazGrammy Award for Best Rap AlbumGrammy Award for Best New ArtistGrammy Award for Best Rock Album

    Conversations