Ed Sheeran’s lack of nominations at this year’s Grammys hasn’t gone unnoticed by one of his biggest celebrity fans, Elton John.
Following the release of his second album, ‘x’, Ed found himself up for a multitude of Grammys, including Album Of The Year, and went on to take home Song Of The Year for ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in 2016.
However, when the nominations for this year’s Grammys were announced back in November, some were surprised to note that Ed had scooped just two nominations, and was completely absent from the “big three” categories of Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.
Venting to The Sun, Sir Elton blamed the snub on “politics”, insisting: “Shape Of You is probably the most successful single in the whole world last year. That it wasn’t nominated, is, to me, a travesty.
“I’m playing at the Grammys because I’m doing a duet with Miley Cyrus and the Grammys is doing a tribute that’s special to me.
“But it’s all about politics. I don’t understand it. I never have understood awards shows.”
He added: “I think Ed was extremely upset. And I don’t blame him. Every single you hear now sounds like Shape Of You.”
Every single already sounded like ‘Shape Of You’, Sir Elton. It’s just it used to be called ‘Cheap Thrills’...
Ahead of Sunday night’s (28 January) ceremony, Ed has been nominated in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for ‘Shape Of You’ and ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ for ’÷’.
Jay-Z is the most nominated artist of the night on eight, with Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars just behind on seven and six respectively.