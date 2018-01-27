Ed Sheeran’s lack of nominations at this year’s Grammys hasn’t gone unnoticed by one of his biggest celebrity fans, Elton John.

Following the release of his second album, ‘x’, Ed found himself up for a multitude of Grammys, including Album Of The Year, and went on to take home Song Of The Year for ‘Thinking Out Loud’ in 2016.

However, when the nominations for this year’s Grammys were announced back in November, some were surprised to note that Ed had scooped just two nominations, and was completely absent from the “big three” categories of Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.