A husband who was on his honeymoon has become the fourth Briton to die following a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. Jonathan Udall, originally from Southampton, died in a Las Vegas hospital on Thursday, 12 days after the accident, Clark County coroner John Fudenberg said. The 32-year-old’s wife, Ellie Milward, 29, is still believed to be in a critical condition in University Medical Centre of Southern Nevada after the crash at the Arizona tourist attraction.

Justgiving Jonathan Udall has become the fourth Briton to die following a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon, his wife Ellie Milward, remains in a critical condition

Their friends, Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, died when the Airbus EC130 B4 crashed shortly before sunset on February 10. They had also been celebrating Stuart Hill’s 30th birthday with a trip to Las Vegas. More than £21,000 has been raised for Udall and Milward on a JustGiving crowdfunding webpage. Chris Tucker, who set up the page, wrote on Thursday: “It is with a very heavy heart that I must type this.

PA Stuart Hill, 30, left and his brother Jason Hill, 32, died alongside Becky Dobson, 27

“Our good friend Jon Udall has succumb to his injuries. “He was strong, brave and I will never forget him. I will update this page when possible. Ellie is critical and is continuing to fight. ” The Mohave County Medical Examiner previously said that multiple injuries killed Dobson and the Hill brothers, all originally from Worthing, West Sussex. Two others – Jennifer Barham, 39, and pilot Scott Booth, 42 – were also treated in hospital.

Becky Dobson/Facebook Becky Dobson, 27, was also killed in the crash