A grandmother who was filmed urinating on US President Donald Trump’s Aberdeenshire golf course has lost her case against him. Carol Rohan Beyts, who claimed damages under the Data Protection Act, had her case dismissed from Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday. The 62-year-old is a long-term campaigner against the course had earlier told the small claims hearing she has been left “paranoid” about urinating out of doors.

PA Carol Rohan Beyts had pursued a damages claim against Trump International, claiming staff breached data protection laws by recording her urinating

Giving evidence, she said she met fellow campaigner Sue Edwards for a walk at the course on April 11 2016, having decided to accompany her friend for “safety reasons” after staff had photographed her on a previous walk. Beyts said she was being treated for urinary incontinence at the time and after jumping over a burn, “needed urgently to go to the toilet”. She said: “I shouted to Sue something like ‘I need a private moment’ and she said something like ‘I’ll carry on and make sure no-one is around’. “I couldn’t see anybody, I was convinced of that. I’m not in the habit of urinating when there is anybody in view. I would be horrified. I just squatted down in the dunes.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Links in Abderdeen

She told the court they carried on their walk and then a staff vehicle drew up and a man got out and started taking photos, who she later discovered was photographer Colin Rennie. Beyts said the course manager was there and she and her friend were asked their opinion about the course in a “polite” exchange, and told them it was “in the wrong place” before heading on. Three days later, two police officers visited her home in Montrose, Angus, at 10pm and arrested her for public urination. The court previously heard the procurator fiscal decided no action would be taken.

MICHAL WACHUCIK via Getty Images Trump's International Golf Links course clubhouse is pictured behind the 18th hole, north of Aberdeen on the east coast of Scotland