Prepare to feel your heart melt because we may have just found the world’s sweetest grandpa.

When a teenager named Lauren turned 16 recently her grandpa handed her a present that had been years in the making.

Back when Lauren was just two years old, the thoughtful grandfather made meticulous notes about the times they spent together.

He continued writing down the stories for three more years until Lauren was five and for her recent birthday, he presented her with the oh-so-sweet notebooks.

“Today for my birthday my grandpa gave me three books filled with stories of each time he hung out with me from the age of two to five. I am speechless,” the teen wrote on Twitter.