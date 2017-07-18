Grandson Opens Letter Grandma Wrote Him In 1991 And It's So Precious

A grandson has shared the adorable letter his grandma wrote for him 26 years ago to mark the solar eclipse in 1991.

The grandma, known only as Betty, banned her grandson Trevor from reading the note until 2017.

“I hope I’m around when you open this because I will be/or would have been 79 years old,” she wrote.

“Today we had a total eclipse and the next one is in the year 2017 - so I thought this was such a special day in the first year of year of you life [sic] that I would make a note of it.”