Prue Leith has done the unthinkable by accidentally revealing who this year’s ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner is, less than 12 hours before tonight’s final.

The judge’s official Twitter account prematurely announced the news on Tuesday morning, in a since hastily deleted tweet.

And don’t worry, we won’t be spoiling anything for you here, although you might want to stay away from all social media for the rest of the day.