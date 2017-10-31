The 33-year-old beat off stiff competition from her fellow finalists Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon on the Channel 4 show.

Sophie Faldo has been crowned the winner of this year’s ‘ Great British Bake Off ’.

Sophie was the bookies’ favourite going into the final and also topped an exclusive HuffPost UK poll, with 50% of readers voting her as their favourite to win this year’s competition.

After being crowned the winner, a clearly emotional Sophie said: “I’m sure it’ll sink in but it hasn’t quite yet. I just kind of disbelieve really.

She added: “The idea of winning is such a minute possibility. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this as long as I live.”

Paul Hollywood admitted he was “shocked by the standard” in the final, and said it had been a “real learning curve” for Sophie.

Runner up Steven added: “I know Sophie can appear quite tough, but she’s not - she’s soft. She was as scared as Kate and I were. And for the first time in 10 weeks I saw vulnerability. She put her heart and soul into this, and she earned it.”

For some viewers, it was the least surprising ‘Bake Off’ result ever, after judge Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the result 12 hours ahead of Tuesday night’s pre-recorded final.