Channel 4 has a solution to ‘Great British Bake Off’ fans’ concerns about how the inclusion of adverts will affect the show’s pacing.

Last year, Love Productions sold the hit show to Channel 4, after seven successful series on the BBC, sparking questions about how the show would work on a new network.

Many voiced their concerns over whether they’d be losing out, due to the fact that its new incarnation would have to include adverts.

BBC The new 'Bake Off' team

Broadcast has now announced that the new series of ‘Bake Off’ will be extended, running for 75 minutes, rather than the hour-long episodes that aired on the BBC, meaning the action won’t need to be cut short.

However, we’ll have to wait and see whether the adverts prove to be an annoyance, or add in some suspense to the ‘Bake Off’ tent.

HuffPost UK has contacted Channel 4 for confirmation.

The upcoming series will look a lot different to its seven-year stint on the BBC, largely due to the fact that most of the original team decided to jump ship when it was first revealed that Channel 4 had bought the format.

While Paul Hollywood will be sticking around to judge, this time around he’ll be joined by Prue Leith, taking over from Mary Berry, who was crowned Best TV Judge at the National Television Awards earlier this year.

