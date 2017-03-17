Chris Evans has revealed that he received an email from an apologetic Prue Leith, after a joke she made about his brief ‘Top Gear’ stint earlier this week.
On Thursday (16 March), Prue was announced as part of the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team and speaking shortly before her appointment was confirmed, she joked that she wouldn’t want to “do a Chris Evans” - aka. get the job and go down like a lead balloon - while replacing Mary Berry.
However, when Chris addressed her comments live on Radio 2, Prue had a bit of a rethink, and seems to have felt guilty about what she said.
Speaking on Friday (17 Mach) morning’s breakfast show, Chris explained: “I thought, well, that’s fair enough, so I said on the air on Tuesday, if you want any tips about the potential pitfalls, as long as you cook me lunch, Prue, because let’s face it, it’s not going to be the worst lunch in the world, we can have a chat about that.”
“She emailed me after the show. She said ‘What a silly thing to say’. I said: ‘No, it’s the perfect thing to say because a) it got you publicity for the new show and b) it’s absolutely right, by the way!’”
Prue is joining Paul Hollywood on Channel 4’s ‘Bake Off’, along with Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.
While Sandi and Prue had been linked to the show in the past, it’s fair to say that Noel’s appointment was a total curveball and many fans took to Twitter to share their surprise.