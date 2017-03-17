Chris Evans has revealed that he received an email from an apologetic Prue Leith, after a joke she made about his brief ‘Top Gear’ stint earlier this week.

On Thursday (16 March), Prue was announced as part of the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team and speaking shortly before her appointment was confirmed, she joked that she wouldn’t want to “do a Chris Evans” - aka. get the job and go down like a lead balloon - while replacing Mary Berry.