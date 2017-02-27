Sue Perkins has admitted she probably won’t be tuning into the new series of ‘Great British Bake Off’, claiming it would be too “weird” for her to tune in without being involved.

Last year, Sue and co-presenter Mel Giedroyc announced that they were stepping down from ‘Bake Off’ after seven series, following Love Productions’ decision to sell the show to Channel 4.

However, Sue has insisted that even though she might not be tuning in, she still hopes the show prospers in its new home, telling the Daily Mail: “That doesn’t mean you don’t want it to succeed in your absence.”