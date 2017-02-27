All Sections
    27/02/2017 16:17 GMT

    Great British Bake Off's Sue Perkins Admits She Won't Watch Channel 4 Series As It Would Be 'Weird'

    'It does sting sometimes that we’re not doing it any more... but we made our decision.'

    Sue Perkins has admitted she probably won’t be tuning into the new series of ‘Great British Bake Off’, claiming it would be too “weird” for her to tune in without being involved.

    Last year, Sue and co-presenter Mel Giedroyc announced that they were stepping down from ‘Bake Off’ after seven series, following Love Productions’ decision to sell the show to Channel 4.

    However, Sue has insisted that even though she might not be tuning in, she still hopes the show prospers in its new home, telling the Daily Mail: That doesn’t mean you don’t want it to succeed in your absence.”

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    ﻿Mel and Sue

    Mel agreed: “We loved every minute. And it’s going to be sad not to be doing it but we’ve got amazing memories. I don’t think it could’ve been better.”

    Reflecting on their time at the helm of ‘Bake Off’, Sue added: “It was a playground, enjoyed with fantastic bakers and mates. We had no script, we were given the latitude to just look after and hang out with the bakers in whatever way we saw fit.

    “It does sting sometimes that we’re not doing it any more, and of course it’s really sad, but we made our decision and we made it quickly, and together.”

    Dave J Hogan via Getty Images
    The 'Bake Off' team as we knew and loved them

    After stepping down from ‘Bake Off’, it was confirmed that Mel and Sue would be staying put at the BBC, starting with a new presenting gig on ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’.

    Similarly, departing judge Mary Berry is also sticking with the Beeb, and will be at the centre of a new show, ‘Mary Berry Every Day’, which is set to make its debut later in the year.

    Although it’s not yet known who Channel 4 will recruit to replace Mel and Sue, it looks as though TV cook Prue Leith will be joining Paul Hollywood as a judge on the new series of ‘Bake Off’.

