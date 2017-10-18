Everyone has a favourite ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestant each time a new series kicks off, but fans of this year’s show seemed unanimous in their adoration of Liam Charles.

Not only was Liam the youngest contestant, he was cheeky and charming in equal measure, with an arsenal of killer facial expressions (see below), which might explain why so many viewers are struggling to cope with the fact that the 19-year-old won’t be brightening up their soggy Tuesday evenings any more.