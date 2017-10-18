Everyone has a favourite ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestant each time a new series kicks off, but fans of this year’s show seemed unanimous in their adoration of Liam Charles.
Not only was Liam the youngest contestant, he was cheeky and charming in equal measure, with an arsenal of killer facial expressions (see below), which might explain why so many viewers are struggling to cope with the fact that the 19-year-old won’t be brightening up their soggy Tuesday evenings any more.
Yep, Tuesday’s (17 Oct) ‘Bake Off’ saw Liam fall at the quarter final hurdle, coming last in the technical challenge when he offered up raw pastry, before unravelling completely with a disastrous three-tiered Savoy cake, which was all stop and no show.
Presenter Sandi Toksvig got all choked up as she announced his departure from the tent, and she wasn’t the only one...
Others just got angry...
However, one person was dealing with the news better than most...
‘The Great British Bake Off’ semi-final airs on Tuesday 24 Oct at 8pm on Channel 4.