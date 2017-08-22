When it was announced that ‘The Great British Bake Off’ was moving from its home of seven years on the BBC to Channel 4, many fans of the show immediately made their feelings known.

Cries of ‘they’re going to ruin it’, ‘we don’t want ad breaks’ and plenty of other unrepeatable and, let’s be honest, seriously OTT stuff echoed across social media

In fact, some viewers were so peeved that they even declared they were going to boycott the show altogether.

Despite the dust settling and everyone calming down a bit, many fans were still convinced that their beloved show would never be the same again.

True, presenters Mel and Sue decided they wouldn’t be moving with the show, as did ‘Bake Off’ matriarch Mary Berry, and yes there will be ad breaks, but is Channel 4’s incarnation of ‘Bake Off’ really that different to the Beeb’s?

Here’s 9 reasons why the show is still (ahem) exceedingly good in its new home.

*Warning: There are a few (small) spoilers ahead.

1. They haven’t messed about with the format

Firstly, with the exception of the aforementioned changes, the format is EXACTLY the same. Soothing music? Tick. Iconic tent? Oh yes. Three challenges per episode? Present and correct. As are the contents of the tent, the sweeping camera angles, the gingham, THE TENSION. We promise you IT’S ALL THERE.