All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/08/2017 07:44 BST | Updated 29/08/2017 13:00 BST

    ‘The Great British Bake Off’: Meet This Year’s 12 Contestants Ahead Of The New Series On Channel 4

    The winner is in there somewhere.

    The eighth series of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ has finally arrived, which means another twelve amateur bakers are about to put themselves at the mercy of that tent - and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

    The standard on the new series - the first in the show’s new home on Channel 4 - is higher than ever before, according to judge Paul Hollywood, having already described the 12 hopefuls as “the best yet”. 

    High praise, indeed.

    This year’s batch of about-to-become-very-very-famous home cooks, include a molecular biologist, an architect, a former Army officer, a 19-year-old student and the oldest contestant to ever take part.

    The winner is here somewhere. Let’s say hello...

    Channel 4

    1. Kate, 29, Merseyside

    Channel 4

    Health and safety inspector

    Kate is an amateur blacksmith, and enjoys furniture restoration, yoga and the outdoors. She’s a fan of “old-fashioned” baking techniques and taught herself to bake when she began to grow her own vegetables two years ago.

    2. Peter, 52, Essex

    Channel 4

    IT programme manager

    Born in Brixton, Peter lived in Nigeria from the age of seven and moved back to the UK when he was 24. He has a wife, Tito and two children - Temi and Toni. He’s been baking for eight years ago when he started making his own bread. His speciality are Macarons. He also loves running, spinning, playing chess and badminton.

    3. Chris, 50, Bristol

    Channel 4

     Software developer

    Chris is a cancer survivor and passionate about helping other people whose lives have been affected by the disease. He’s married to Catherine and loves the science behind baking and developing quirky flavour combinations. His other loves include sailing, travelling and writing.

    4. Flo, 71, Merseyside

    Channel 4

    Retired.

    Flo is the oldest contestant to appear on ‘Bake Off’ to date. She met her late husband Richard when she was 21 years old and working at a sausage factory. Following his death two years ago, her son Stephen encouraged her to take up baking. She bakes treats for his restaurant when she’s not baking for the family.

    5. Steven, 34, Hertfordshire

    Channel 4

    Marketing Executive

    Steven’s mum, Judi, has been his cooking mentor and likes putting a twist on the recipes from her old cookbooks. He lost an impressive five stone thanks to his own home-cooking.

    6. Yan, 46, North London

    Channel 4

    Molecular Biologist

    Hong Kong-born Yan moved to the UK with her family when she was two and now lives in north London with her wife, Marian and cat Kacey. She started to bake seriously 10 years ago when she found herself in between 24 hour shifts, working as a for the NHS.

    7. James, 46, Essex

    Channel 4

    Banker

    James lives in Essex with his wife Ann, sons Oliver and Ethan and their three chickens: Sparkles, Superman and Jeff. He was taught to bake by his father more than 40 years ago and grows his own fruit and vegetables to incorporate into his recipes.

    8. Sophie, 33, Surrey

    Channel 4

    Former Army Officer

    The psychology graduate lives in Surrey with her boyfriend and a cat named Loki. As well as baking, Sophie enjoys track cycling, rowing, teaching military boot camps and is also training to be a stuntwoman. Sophie discovered her talent for baking when she volunteered to make a friend’s birthday cake.

    9. Tom, 29, Edinburgh

    Channel 4

    Architect

    Tom lives in Edinburgh with his partner David. Baking has always been a huge part of family life for Tom and his siblings, who were taught to bake by their mother, a home economics teacher. The family cherishes recipe books passed down by grandparents from both sides of the family.

    10. Stacey, 42, Hertfordshire

    Channel 4

    Former school teacher

    Stacey has fond memories of helping her grandmother make bread and butter pudding when she was a little girl, but it was during university that she really started to bake seriously. She likes to incorporate her Jewish heritage into her baking, with a traditional homemade Challah with every Friday night dinner.

    11. Liam, 19, North London

    Channel 4

    Student

    Hackney-born Liam has been baking for four years and is fondly known as the ‘Cake Boy’ amongst his university friends. He believes that baking is a universal language that can bring people together from all walks of life, and he wants to make it acceptable amongst his peers and the younger generation.

    12. Julia, 32, West Sussex

    Channel 4

    Originally from Kemerovo, Siberia, Julia met her husband Matt while on holiday in Turkey as a 17-year-old. She spent three years perfecting her baking skills so she could enter ‘Bake Off’.

    ‘The Great British Bake Off’ returns on Channel 4 on on Tuesday 29 August at 8pm.

    READ MORE:

    'Great British Bake Off': Where Are They Now?
    MORE:uktvthe great british bake offbake off

    Conversations