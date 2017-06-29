Channel 4 has been forced to speak out over rumours that things are rather frosty behind the scenes among the new ‘Great British Bake Off’ team.

While the original ‘Bake Off’ team were known for being tight-knit, The Sun has suggested that the new gang over on Channel 4’s incarnation are decidedly less close, particularly between judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Channel 4 The new 'Bake Off' family

However, a spokesperson for the show was quick to dismiss these claims, insisting: “The ‘Great British Bake Off’ team get on brilliantly and together have all the ingredients for a show-stopping series.”

This comes after Noel Fielding’s representative poured water on reports that things had got off to a shaky start between the ‘Mighty Boosh’ star and Paul Hollywood when they first began filming the forthcoming series.

Although an insider suggested there had been a few “tumbleweed moments” in the early days of production, Noel’s spokesperson later insisted they “get on great”, despite their differences.

Dave M. Benett via Getty Images The original 'Bake Off' team

It was confirmed earlier this year that Channel 4 would be extending episodes of the show by 15 minutes, as a way of accommodating adverts, one of the factors that ‘Bake Off’ fans were most irked by when it was announced the show was leaving the BBC.

‘Great British Bake Off’ is slated to debut on Channel 4 later this year.

