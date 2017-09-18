Green Party chiefs Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley spent an afternoon with fracking protesters who have previously climbed on vehicles and chained themselves to concrete bollards. The co-leaders visited a shale gas “exploration” site near Preston New Road, Lancashire, which environmental campaigners have been blockading for months on end after accusing the government of “failing to listen to residents”, leading to a number of arrests. Fracking firm Cuadrilla moved specialist equipment into the area in July, after a local council decision to refuse them permission to drill for gas was overturned by the High Court.

Never doubt that you are the pioneers. Never doubt that we will win the battle against the frackers @CarolineLucas now @ Preston New Road pic.twitter.com/nruDpEAGxq — Rewild this Place (@alanwilliamz) September 18, 2017

Protesters claim the work will “contaminate drinking water, pollute the air and provide hardly any jobs”, as much of the workforce will be drafted in from the USA. Bartley said it was “an honour” to join the activists, many of whom are lifelong Green Party members. “Fracking is dirty, dangerous and expensive,” Bartley said. “It contaminates local air, water and soil and the community in Lancashire said they didn’t want it. “Instead of overriding their wishes and destroying our climate commitments in the process by drilling for gas we should be investing in renewable energy for the future.”