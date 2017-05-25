A Republican congressional candidate has been charged after an astonishing audio clip emerged in which he allegedly body-slams a Guardian journalist.

In the clip, Ben Jacobs, a US reporter for the publication, could be heard questioning Greg Gianforte on the recently released Congressional Budget Office report on the Republican health care replacement bill.

There then follows a series of crashing sounds and the GOP candidate in the Montana special election can be heard saying: “I’m sick and tired of you guys.

“The last guy who came in here did the same thing.

“Get the hell out of here.”

He then asked if Jacobs worked for the Guardian, to which Jacobs replied that he does and added: “You just body slammed me and broke my glasses.”