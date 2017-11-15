Greggs Apologises For Replacing Baby Jesus With Sausage Roll In Christmas Advent Calendar

Greggs’ has issued an apology about an image in its festive advent calendar after receiving complaints for replacing baby Jesus with a sausage roll.
The photo, which appears behind one of the calendar’s doors, shows figures from the nativity paying homage to a sausage roll in a manger.
In response to complaints a Greggs spokesperson told The Northern Echo: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”
The calendar contains a tear-off token behind each door that can be taken into Greggs’ shops and exchanged for a different treat every day in December, including the Festive Bake, flavoured lattes, sweet mince pie and (or course) a sausage roll.
The nativity scene is just one of the festive images hidden behind doors that has been given a uniquely Greggs twist.
Other photos in the calendar include a person kissing a Festive Bake under the mistletoe and a Christmas tree adorned with mini gingerbread tree biscuits.
While some on Twitter called for a boycott of Greggs due to the image...
Others saw the funny side to the blunder.
What do you think of the calendar? Let us know in the poll below: