All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Greggs Apologises For Replacing Baby Jesus With Sausage Roll In Christmas Advent Calendar

    For Heaven's bake.

    15/11/2017 09:51 GMT | Updated 2 hours ago

    Greggs’ has issued an apology about an image in its festive advent calendar after receiving complaints for replacing baby Jesus with a sausage roll. 

    The photo, which appears behind one of the calendar’s doors, shows figures from the nativity paying homage to a sausage roll in a manger. 

    In response to complaints a Greggs spokesperson told The Northern Echo: “We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention.”

    Greggs

    The calendar contains a tear-off token behind each door that can be taken into Greggs’ shops and exchanged for a different treat every day in December, including the Festive Bake, flavoured lattes, sweet mince pie and (or course) a sausage roll.

    The nativity scene is just one of the festive images hidden behind doors that has been given a uniquely Greggs twist.

    Other photos in the calendar include a person kissing a Festive Bake under the mistletoe and a Christmas tree adorned with mini gingerbread tree biscuits.

    Greggs


    While some on Twitter called for a boycott of Greggs due to the image...


    Others saw the funny side to the blunder.


    What do you think of the calendar? Let us know in the poll below: 

    SEE ALSO:

    MORE:ChristmasgreggsAdvent calendar

    Conversations