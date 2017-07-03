A couple who escaped the Grenfell tower fire have revealed they lost their unborn baby, two months before he was due to be born.

Marcio Gomes and his pregnant wife Andreia Gomes managed to get out of the building, after fleeing from the 21st floor with their two daughters - Megan, 10, and Luana, 12.

Andreia lay unconscious after escaping the blaze and was put in an induced coma. At the hospital, Marcio was told their unborn son’s heart had stopped and would have to be delivered.

The couple had already named their son Logan Isaac.

“My wife gave birth that night while she was in an induced coma so she didn’t know at the time,” Marcio told the Sunday Telegraph.

“At 11.03 in the evening my baby boy was born.”