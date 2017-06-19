“They’re down-playing the number of dead,” one local resident told HuffPost UK. “They’re not telling us the real figure because they know we will be angry.” As the number of people dead and missing presumed dead following the Grenfell Tower disaster rose to 79 on Monday - five days after the inferno engulfed the 24-storey building - dozens of residents are still waiting for news about their missing loved ones. Walk around west London and you will be faced with hundreds of posters appealing for information about those still missing following Wednesday’s tragedy.

PA Wire/PA Images Water is sprayed on Grenfell Tower in west London after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building.

Although there are stories of hope, such as five people believed to have been missing now found “safe and well”, there are growing conspiracies as to the true number of deceased. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said the search operation will be “painstaking” and that the complex investigation will take many weeks to conclude. But many aren’t satisfied with this response, calling for a quicker release of information and accusing the media and authorities of lying about the true number of deceased. How many people are officially dead and missing? Police said that five of the 79 people dead and missing presumed dead have been formally identified.

PA Wire/PA Images Tributes and missing posters are left on a wall near Latimer Road, close to Grenfell Tower.

Why isn’t the official figure higher?

With hundreds of people living in the tower, residents have voiced their concerns that the number will be much higher than 79. Yet despite the number of dead likely to increase, the authorities do not release the official number until they are certain. Commander Cundy said on Monday that, due to the intensity of the fire, investigators may not be able to identify everybody that has died.

PA Wire/PA Images Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy says police may not be able to identify everybody that has died.

How many people were in the building at the time of the fire? We don’t know. There were 120 homes in the high-rise, with the number of occupants varying. Authorities are working to establish how many residents were at home during the fire and whether there were any guests in the building at the time. The Grenfell Fire Response Team has confirmed that 201 households have received emergency accommodation to date. A spokesman from the response team said that survivors they have temporarily rehomed have been rehoused locally in the area. What are the conspiracy theories and why don’t they stand up? Local resident and volunteer DJ Isla claimed in a clip viewed more than 9.8 million times on Facebook that the aid effort for Grenfell Tower victims is in vain as “everyone’s died”. Questioning the reason for the relief effort, she said: “Where is everyone [the residents]? Where are the victims? Why are we [the volunteers] doing this?”. She added: “Fifteen minutes it took to burn. Who’s alive? Where are they? Where are the victims? I haven’t met one and I’ve been here for two days.” Yet relief organisations are providing emergency accommodation for more than 200 households. The Grenfell Fire Response Team said that they are assessing the housing needs of all Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk families to “identify suitable accommodation in Kensington and Chelsea and neighbouring borough”. So far, 126 hotel placements have been found for Grenfell Towers and Grenfell Walk residents. Others have accused the media of under reporting, or suppressing, the true death toll. Most of the media are using the police figures as guidance, as many people are still officially issuing. Victims have to be found and identified. Their families are then informed. While this process is taking place, it would be irresponsible to start peddling unsubstantiated figures until the official number has been released. And officials are warning that it may be impossible to identify everyone killed in the blaze.

PA Wire/PA Images People look at tributes at Notting Hill Methodist Church near Grenfell Tower in west London.