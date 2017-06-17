The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge is currently assembling an all-star line-up, who will record a new version of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to help raise cash.

Matthew Eisman via Getty Images Stormzy

Speaking to the Sun, Simon has listed a number of people taking part, as well as explaining the song choice.

Louisa Johnson, Craig David and James Arthur are also slated to hit the recording studio.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Lily Allen speaking to the media at a protest following the fire

Explaining why he’s opted for ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, Simon added: “You’ve got to be really sensitive about what we do here.

PA Wire/PA Images Simon Cowell

A number of A-listers have been doing their best to help following the blaze and Adele, Rita Ora and Lily Allen have all been spotted at volunteer centres near the tower.

Tom Hardy also launched a JustGiving appeal, stating in a blog on the page that he thinks the fire could have been “undoubtedly avoided”.