Further details on Simon Cowell’s plans for a charity single to raise money for the families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire have been revealed, with the music mogul stating that stars including Stormzy, Lily Allen and Liam Payne will all feature on the record.
The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge is currently assembling an all-star line-up, who will record a new version of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ to help raise cash.
Speaking to the Sun, Simon has listed a number of people taking part, as well as explaining the song choice.
“We started 24 hours ago and already we’re getting calls coming in, mainly from Brits,” he told the paper. “A lot of London artists, people like Skepta, Stormzy, Emeli Sande, The London Community Gospel Choir, all wanted to be involved.”
Louisa Johnson, Craig David and James Arthur are also slated to hit the recording studio.
Explaining why he’s opted for ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, Simon added: “You’ve got to be really sensitive about what we do here.
“We listened to a lot of songs and with this, you kind of want to do something where you feel the people involved in this are sending a message to them, as well as raising money, so it felt like the right thing to do.”
A number of A-listers have been doing their best to help following the blaze and Adele, Rita Ora and Lily Allen have all been spotted at volunteer centres near the tower.
Tom Hardy also launched a JustGiving appeal, stating in a blog on the page that he thinks the fire could have been “undoubtedly avoided”.
“It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence,” he wrote. “For me, culpability and accountability falls entirely on those responsible for providing secure, safe housing for those who live in public housing and the citizens/residents of the UK who are vulnerable. It is shameful.”