Frustration is building among Grenfell Tower residents over delays in distributing goodwill donations and emergency funds after millions was allocated to victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Those affected by the devastating fire in west London have seen little of the £18.8million raised on their behalf since the 14 June blaze, which killed at least 80 people and left hundreds more homeless.

Grenfell campaigners are now demanding donations be organised and awarded using the Manchester model.

Records published last week by the Charities Commission found that just £2.8million has been distributed so far, around 14% of the money raised.

Meanwhile, victims of the Manchester bombing will have in the coming weeks received over half the money raised to help them with no conditions attached, with families of the 22 people killed at the Ariana Grande concert to receive £250,000.

Most of the funds given to Grenfell survivors so far have been emergency grants from Kensington and Chelsea Council or the Evening Standard newspaper’s dispossessed fund.

Joe Delaney, from the Grenfell Action Group, told HuffPost UK that residents are becoming frustrated at the delays.

“I’d like to see us mirror the Manchester model as that’s been so successful. I think something like that needs to be done down here.

“We’ve seen nothing since the initial money.