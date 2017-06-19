The number of people dead and missing presumed dead after the Grenfell Tower disaster has risen to 79, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said on Monday.
Five of those 79 people have so far been formally identified, though many others have been unofficially named by family and friends. Police said that they have also identified five people who were believed to be missing but are actually “safe and well”.
“The awful reality, as I have said before, is that due to the intensity of the fire and the devastation within Grenfell Tower, that we may not be able to identify everybody that died,” Commander Cundy said.
London Fire Missing People
-
Handout . / Reuters
The Philippine Embassy of the UK is appealing for information about Ligaya Moore, 79, who lived on the 21st floor
-
Facebook
Maria Del Pilar Burton, 65, and her husband Nicholas were caught up in the blaze. Nicholas has regained consciousness and has appealed for help to trace his wife. He is certain she got out of the building. Maria has Alzheimer’s.
-
Twitter
The teaching assistant was in a flat on an upper floor with her husband Bassam, and three daughters, aged 3, 10 and 13. Nadia's mouther Sirria is also missing.
-
Twitter
Abdul Hanif is pictured here with his sister Husna Begum, whose body and that of their mother have been recovered from Grenfell Tower. The three male relatives remain missing.
-
Kritchanut via Getty Images
A 16-year-old girl told the Telegraph she feared her younger brother may have been staying with a friend on the 17th floor of the block.
The teenager, who lived with her mother on the eight floor, said: “We cannot find him, we have been going around hospitals.”
-
Twitter
-
Facebook/ Rania Ibrham
The mother-of-two sent a message to a friend begging for help but neither she nor her children aged five and three have been seen since the blaze.A Facebook Live video
was posted on her account that revealed her fearfully venturing into the hallway and urging other residents to come into her apartment for safety. She can be heard murmuring frantic prayers throughout and is heard to say (in Arabic): “There’s fire and smoke from beneath and above. See all the smoke above us.”
Ibrham, whose position on her Facebook page is listed as executive director at a Saudi Arabian charity, can be heard uttering reassurances to her family but also asking how they are supposed to get out of the building.
-
Mariem Elgwahry, 27, was on the 19th floor of the building and has been missing since news of the blaze broke. Her mother, Suhar, is also unaccounted for.
-
SWNS
Neda’s family say he urged his wife Shakila, 45 and son Farhad, 24, to flee the blaze, but was unable to join them because he was injured. He was last seen on the stairwell injured and helping neighbours. He and his family lived in a top floor flat.
-
Twitter
Twitter user Noha posted a picture of her brother, adding he was living in a 20th floor flat. “He is still missing, please share,” she asked.