The number of people dead and missing presumed dead after the Grenfell Tower disaster has risen to 79, Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy said on Monday.

Five of those 79 people have so far been formally identified, though many others have been unofficially named by family and friends. Police said that they have also identified five people who were believed to be missing but are actually “safe and well”.

“The awful reality, as I have said before, is that due to the intensity of the fire and the devastation within Grenfell Tower, that we may not be able to identify everybody that died,” Commander Cundy said.

London Fire Missing People