A team working to help victims of the Grenfell Tower fire has launched a ‘Love4Grenfell’ t-shirt - with all of the profits going to help residents who have lost their homes.

Love4Grenfell, an independent team, has been working directly with the families and people affected by the fire on Wednesday 14 June.

The t-shirt features a take on the recognisable London underground logo in the shape of a heart with the word ‘Grenfell’ in the middle.