    21/06/2017 11:48 BST

    Grenfell Tower Fire: Rita Ora And Cara Delevingne Wear Fundraising T-Shirts To Support Victims

    100% of the profits will go to the families affected by the fire.

    A team working to help victims of the Grenfell Tower fire has launched a ‘Love4Grenfell’ t-shirt - with all of the profits going to help residents who have lost their homes.

    Love4Grenfell, an independent team, has been working directly with the families and people affected by the fire on Wednesday 14 June. 

    The t-shirt features a take on the recognisable London underground logo in the shape of a heart with the word ‘Grenfell’ in the middle. 

    Priced at £10, all of the profits made from the tees will go directly to the victims. 

    On their website, the group shared a heart-felt and detailed explanation of why they decided to create the t-shirt:

    “The proceeds of the products sold through this site will be given to the residents of the Grenfell tower disaster,” they state.

    “For them to use as they see best fit to their needs and causes. We will not give this money to a board or charity due to leakages and running costs they incur - this will go directly to the victims.”

    And celebrities including Rita Ora, Cara Delevingne and Alice Dellal have been seen wearing one already. 

    Jackson Lee via Getty Images
    Rita Ora shows her support for Grenfell victims when out and about on 20 June 2017 in New York City.

    And other social media users have been sharing their snaps online in support too:

    A post shared by Love4grenfell (@love4grenfell) on

    A post shared by Love4grenfell (@love4grenfell) on

    The t-shirt is available to buy now from their website

