A teenage girl who wowed the nation by sitting a GCSE chemistry exam just hours after escaping the Grenfell Tower fire has revealed that she aced the paper.

Fleeing her family’s home on the 13th floor of the block on the night of the blaze, Ines Alves escaped with just her phone and her revision notes in tow.

The next day, the determined 16-year-old sat the chemistry exam in the clothes she had escaped in.

But despite the dire circumstances surrounding the test, Alves revealed on Thursday that she achieved an A grade.