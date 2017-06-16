A teenager who escaped the Grenfell Tower fire then took her chemistry GCSE the next morning has said she didn’t want to miss the exam because she’s taking the subject at A Level.

Ines Alves, a pupil at Sacred Heart school in Hammersmith, London, even took her revision notes with her as she escaped from the block of flats on Tuesday 13 June.

‘This Morning’ host Eamonn Holmes told Alves she was “absolutely incredible” for going into school the next day at 9am to sit her exam.

“I want to take chemistry for A Level and needed to get a good grade in my science GCSE to go ahead,” she explained on the ITV show on Friday 16 June.

“It’s my strongest science, it was worth doing it [rather] than not doing it.”