Ministers Warned 'Another Grenfell' Is 'Possible' As Safety Delays Drag On

Ministers were warned it is “possible to have another Grenfell ” as delays to a national fire-testing programme drag on.

Just three out of 300 high-rises found to have unsafe cladding in the seven months since the tragic North Kensington inferno have had the casing removed, Housing Minister Dominic Raab was told.

Scores of privately-owned flats with the “same suspect cladding” have also not sent samples for testing, despite appeals from Government, and fears are mounting the burden will fall on leaseholders.

Labour MP David Lammy, whose friend Khadija Saye was among the 71 people who perished in Grenfell Tower, lashed out at the Government for failing to give councils funding to remove unsafe cladding.

He said a seven month wait was unacceptable, adding: “The minister says tonight that he is in conversation with a number of councils.

“The Secretary of State said after Grenfell that he would leave no stone unturned and take every precaution with anyone in similar-cladding buildings.

“The Prime Minister said on June 22 that every resource would be available.

″Why is he still in conversation? Why is he not providing the funds?

“Why is it possible tonight to have another Grenfell in this country?”