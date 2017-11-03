Scientists have discovered an unlikely ally when using immunotherapy to fight cancer. Two teams have found that there is considerable evidence which suggests that gut bacteria, and the amount of it we have in our bodies, can actually influence how well a tumour shrinks. It’s well documented that the bacteria in our gut plays a key role, not only for digestion but in helping support our immune system. The fascinating study echoes initial studies around two years ago which found that a certain type of gut bacteria reacted well when a powerful new type of cancer drug was administered.

Now the initial problem with this study was that it was carried out on mice, and while mice continue to be a reliable testbed for cancer research it wasn’t clear if the same effects could be replicated in humans. The two new studies however, published in the journal Science, have now discovered a clear link by focusing on the relationship between the bacteria in our gut and a for of immunotherapy known as PD-1. In one of the studies, the team examined 249 lung, kidney and bladder cancer patients. Now 69 of those took antibiotics for general health reasons such as dental work or an infection. All 69 patients had taken these antibiotics either before, or soon after starting PD-1 treatment.