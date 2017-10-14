Gwyneth Paltrow took the chance to thank her peers for their support as she made her first public appearance since speaking out against Harvey Weinstein on Friday (13 October).

The actress was one of many A-listers in attendance at Variety’s annual Power Of Women event in Los Angeles, where she also praised her fellow attendees for “making a difference”.

Gwyneth is one of dozens of women who have accused movie mogul Weinstein of varying degrees of sexual harassment and assault, having shared her story with the New York Times.

Danny Moloshok / Reuters Gwyneth, pictured in October 2016

Speaking on stage at the lunch event, she said (via Entertainment Weekly): “It’s really wonderful to be in a room with so many women who are making a difference and supporting the causes that mean the most to them.

Acknowledging the timing of the event, which celebrated “power and equality”, she continued: “As everybody said, it’s especially timely right now.

“I feel very honored to be amongst you all and very honored, after many decades in this industry, to feel the support and coming together of everybody in this industry this week. So thank you very much.”

On Tuesday, Gwyneth told the New York Times that she asked to attend a meeting in Weinstein’s hotel room when she was 22 and had just landed her role in ‘Emma’.

Andrew Kelly / Reuters Harvey Weinstein

The publication added that Gwyneth “refused Weinstein’s advances” and told her then boyfriend Brad Pitt - who later confronted the producer - about the encounter.

“We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over,” the actress said. “This way of treating women ends now.”

Since then, many more women have come forward with similar accusations, including Kate Beckinsale and Cara Delevingne.

Reuters Photographer / Reuters Gwyneth also starred in the Miramax film 'Shakespeare In Love' and win the Best Actress Oscar for her role

The academy behind the Oscars is set to hold emergency talks on the matter today (Saturday 14 October).

On Thursday (12 October), they said in a statement: “The Academy finds the conduct described in the allegations against Harvey Weinstein to be repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents.