Cybercriminals hacked into the hotel’s servers and remotely took over control of all the guests’ doors effectively locking them all in or out.

Last week The Seehotel Jaegerwirt, a hotel which has been proudly in operation for over 100 years, was hacked.

According to European news organisation The Local, the ransomware that had infected the Austrian hotel’s computer systems then demanded €1,500 to have the system unlocked.

The hotel was, unsurprisingly, forced to pay the ransom at which point the doors were unlocked and they were able to regain control of the building.

This incident is by no means an isolated one. Huge organisations from hospitals to universities have all been hit by ransomware demands with ever-increasing efficiency.

Just last year NCC Group revealed that 28 of 60 NHS Trusts had been hit in the last year, while 31 declined to respond to Freedom of Information requests (FOI), many citing patient confidentiality.

Sentinel One, another cybersecurity firm, found that 23 of 58 universities had been hit, with 13 declining to reply to the FOI.

So how does ransomware work?