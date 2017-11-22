It is no surprise that humans continue to pollute the planet with our lifestyles, but it might come as a shock that the very people who are meant to be helping are actually committing environmental crimes themselves. This is after it was revealed the government’s Department For The Environment (Defra), purchased more than 2.5 million disposable coffee cups to use in their buildings in the last five years. That is equivalent to 1,400 plastic cups every single day.

So while the government is struggling to keep itself green then what can individuals do to help tackle plastic pollution? Here are 8 simple hacks to reduce your plastic footprint. 1. Do Not Buy Plastic Water Bottles We’ve all heard this old chestnut, but the UK continues to use over 35 million plastic bottles every year, according to Greenpeace. Instead, consumers should invest in a reusable bottle that can be filled up. 2. Do Buy A Re-Usable Coffee Cup If you thought you were doing your part by not using plastic bottles, ask yourself - are you still getting that coffee on the way to work? The cup might be made out of paper, but we bet the lid is plastic. Greenpeace says 2.5 billion coffee cups are thrown away every year in the UK and less than 1 in 400 are recycled. 3. Do Not Take Disposable Cutlery Yes we know sometimes the offending items are just handed over with your lunch, but instead, rely on a set of metal cutlery. Try to keep a set in your desk drawer (this does mean some washing up). 4. Do Use Alternative Sanitary Options According to the Women’s Environmental Network, women use an average of 11,000 disposable menstrual products over their lifetime and these tampons, pads and liners generate more than 200,000 tonnes of waste every year. And they all contain plastic - in fact some are more than 90% plastic.

