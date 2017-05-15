Using A Hair Pin To Perfectly Apply Winged Eyeliner Is The Game Changer We've All Been Waiting For

When it comes to perfectly applying liquid eyeliner the struggle is always real.
Which is why this genius beauty trick involving a hair pin could be the game changer eyeliner-lovers have been waiting for.
Taking to Instagram on Monday 8 May, beauty blogger Bianca Alcazar shared a video of herself applying black eyeliner with ease, thanks to the help of a hair pin.
By removing the plastic caps from the end of the pin, Alcazar covers the end in liquid eyeliner and then stamps the shape on the side of her eye.
Once the shape has set, she fills in the entire winged look around the rest of the eye with steady ease.