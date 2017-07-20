Half of pupils who are expelled from school have a mental health issue, researchers have claimed.

According to analysis from the Institution for Public Policy Research (IPPR), one in every two excluded students experience mental health problems, compared to one in 50 pupils in the wider population.

The think tank said this could be as high as 100% once undiagnosed problems are taken into account, the Press Association reported.

Kiran Gill, IPPR associate fellow and founder of The Difference campaign, slammed the current system as “burningly unjust”.