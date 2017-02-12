Hamburg airport was evacuated on Sunday after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people.

Mail Online reported that the incident was caused by pepper spray leaking into the air conditioning system near a security check area.

It said the canister, used by police, was set off in a bin after being discarded by a passenger.

The website put the number of those affected at 68 and said nine people were taken to hospital.